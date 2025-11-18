UBS Global Wealth Management (GWM) Middle East has appointed Borja Martinez-Laredo as Location Head of its newly launched Abu Dhabi office, effective December 4.

Laredo will also take on the position of Senior Executive Officer, subject to regulatory approval.

Martinez-Laredo has more than 15 years of industry experience, most recently from J.P. Morgan’s Global Families Group in New York, where he advised international and multi-jurisdictional clients.

GWM opened its Abu Dhabi office in October as part of the firm’s regional expansion strategy.

(Writing by Farah Heiba; editing by Brinda Darasha)

