Deutsche Bank has appointed Ilya Korobov as director of debt capital markets in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa (CEEMEA).

He was previously with Barclays in London advising sovereigns, financial institutions and corporates across the CEEMEA region on bond issuance, liability management, and structured financing solutions.

Korobov, in his new role based in London, will be reporting to Abdeslam Alaoui, Managing Director and Head of CEEMEA Capital Markets at Deutsche Bank.

Deutsche Bank, which caters to its clients in CEEMEA from Dubai and London, is actively expanding its Investment Banking division, particularly on the back of sovereign, capital and corporate debt deals. By focusing on areas where the bank already holds an edge, it seeks to capitalise on the momentum in the Middle East’s capital markets.

“We are expanding the team and increasing coverage. MENA is a key market for our franchise. While we have large operations across the bank in the UAE, we are also active in Saudi Arabia and Qatar, which allows us to cover more clients and expand our portfolio," Alaoui told Zawya.

(Reporting by Seban Scaria; editing by Daniel Luiz)

(seban.scaria@lseg.com)