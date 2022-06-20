WORLD
Seban Scaria
Editor, Zawya.com
Real Estate
UAE’s ADIA invests $590mln in Kotak's Indian real-estate fund
Currencies
Bill Gates says cryptocurrency, NFT are shams based on 'Greater-fool theory' investments
PICK OF THE DAY
ISLAMIC FINANCE
Interview: Invesco sees higher investor demand for Shariah-compliant ETFs in MENA
THE BRI REPORT
CONSTRUCTION
China is reshaping the Belt and Road Initiative ahead of a post-pandemic era
INSIGHTS
1
Jupiter no more: Macron learns the art of compromising the hard way
2
Quantity over quality: China faces power supply risk despite coal output surge
3
Hedge fund oil bulls checked as interest rates rise
4
What's new with the Fed's bank stress tests in 2022
5
Proposed application of corporate tax on the tax residents and non-residents
LATEST VIDEO
Culture
Dubai has a new $272mln 7-floor library
LATEST NEWS
1
Oil climbs $2/bbl on strong demand, tight supply
2
US Stocks: Wall Street bounces as growth, energy stocks jump
3
Russian rouble climbs to strongest in 7 years vs dollar, euro
4
Ikea India to source more products locally amid rising inflation
5
Tether vs Ethereum: Which is a better choice?
SPONSORED CONTENT
ECONOMY
How geopolitics is reshaping the global economy
OIL AND GAS
Refinitiv & First Abu Dhabi Bank Oil Market Review - with Glenn Wepener
FINANCIAL SERVICES
First Abu Dhabi Bank – Global Investment Outlook Q1 – Global Macro & Rates with Simon Ballard