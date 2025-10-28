Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Governor of Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), said that $250 billion worth of deals have been facilitated through the Future Investment Initiative (FII) since its launch nine years ago.

Speaking at the ninth edition of FII in Riyadh, Al-Rumayyan noted that the Kingdom attracted $31.7 billion in foreign investments last year.

He emphasized the importance of global collaboration for shared prosperity, calling FII “the destination” for such efforts.

“Together, governments and the private sector must mobilize capital and deliver security, stability, and opportunities,” said the governor of the largest wealth fund in the MENA region.

PIF’s assets under management currently stand at approximately $945 billion, with a year-end target of $1.075 trillion and a long-term goal of at least $2 trillion by 2030.

