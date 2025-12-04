Foster + Partners, a global studio for sustainable architecture, urbanism, engineering and design, headquartered in London, has signed a non-binding agreement with Saudi sovereign wealth fund PIF to explore potential collaboration opportunities in the Saudi market.

This collaboration supports PIF’s local real estate strategy, which is driving economic transformation, as well as the growth and development of cities and their neighbourhoods throughout Saudi Arabia.

