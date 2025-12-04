The Saudi Bahraini Investment Company (SBIC), a PIF company, has signed an agreement with Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company (Mumtalakat), the sovereign wealth fund of Bahrain, aimed at expanding opportunities of investment cooperation between the two parties.

The agreement aims to unlock new investment opportunities in Bahrain, subject to satisfying certain requirements, including performing the necessary due diligence, said a statement.

The agreement seeks to establish a joint investment programme, focused on opportunities that contribute to economic growth and address the growing demand for goods and services in both the Saudi and Bahraini markets. This includes investing in existing companies with strong expansion potential and launching new projects.

The joint investment opportunities will span several strategic sectors in Bahrain, including technology, media and telecommunications, financial services, education, logistics, advanced construction materials, manufacturing, infrastructure, aerospace services and real estate.

The agreement is aligned with the Saudi Bahraini Investment Company’s strategy, of identifying opportunities and building long-term strategic economic partnerships, to contribute to achieving sustainable returns and generating developmental impact across the Bahraini and Saudi markets. This is in line with PIF’s investment strategy, which aims to drive economic transformation in Saudi Arabia and contribute to shaping the future of the regional and global economy. It also reflects Mumtalakat’s ongoing efforts to foster partnerships that drive economic diversification, enhance local impact and create job opportunities, it said.

The Saudi Bahraini Investment Company was established in 2022 as part of PIF’s regional investment strategy. It has opened an office in Manama, the capital of Bahrain, and among its objective is enabling the private sector to expand its investments across both markets.

This agreement follows a previous MoU signed in March 2024 between PIF and Mumtalakat, which aimed to broaden cooperation opportunities between the two parties.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

