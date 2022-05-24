WORLD
Middle East
Africa
Indian Sub-continent
China and Asia Pacific
UK and Europe
Americas
Russia
ECONOMY
Global
GCC
Africa
Levant
North Africa
ISLAMIC ECONOMY
Islamic Finance
Islamic Business
Islamic Finance Reports
Islamic Finance Glossary
BUSINESS
Aviation
Banking & Insurance
Careers
Education
Energy
Fintech
Healthcare
Hospitality
Manufacturing
Real Estate
Retail & Consumer
Technology and Telecom
Transport and Logistics
Travel and Tourism
SMEs
Finance
Marketing
Technology
Legal
People
MARKETS
Commodities
Currencies
Equities
Fixed Income
WEALTH
Alternative Investments
Funds
Wealth Management
Sustainability
LEGAL
Crime and Security
Immigration
Policy
Regulations
LIFE
Culture
Entertainment
Food
Health
Leisure & Travel
Sports
OPINION
Business Insights
PROJECTS
BRI
Construction
Industry
Mining
Oil & Gas
Utilities
SPECIAL COVERAGE
Ramadan and Eid 2023
COP 28: Talking Climate in UAE
UAE Realty Market
The Future of Cryptos
Focus: Global Wealth Funds
Russia-Ukraine Crisis
MULTIMEDIA
Galleries
Videos
PRESS RELEASE
Companies News
Government News
People in the News
Research & Studies
Events and Conferences
Africa Press Releases
GO
Social media
MENA - ENGLISH
MENA - ENGLISH
UAE - ENGLISH
KSA - ENGLISH
الشرْقُ الأوسَط
الإمارات
السعودية
WORLD
Middle East
Africa
Indian Sub-continent
China and Asia Pacific
UK and Europe
Americas
Russia
BUSINESS
Banking & Insurance
Careers
Education
Energy
Fintech
Manufacturing
Real Estate
Travel and Tourism
MARKETS
Commodities
Currencies
Equities
Fixed Income
ECONOMY
Global
GCC
Africa
Levant
North Africa
WEALTH
Alternative Investments
Funds
Wealth Management
Sustainability
PROJECTS
BRI
Construction
Industry
Mining
Oil & Gas
Utilities
OPINION
Business Insights
LIFE
Culture
Entertainment
Food
Health
Leisure & Travel
Sports
MULTIMEDIA
Galleries
Videos
PRESS RELEASE
Companies News
Government News
People in the News
Research & Studies
Events and Conferences
Africa Press Releases
ZAWYA GREEN
Special Coverage
Ramadan and Eid 2023
Focus: Global Wealth Funds
Russia-Ukraine Crisis
The Future of Cryptos
UAE Realty Market
WORLD
Middle East
Africa
Indian Sub-continent
China and Asia Pacific
UK and Europe
Americas
Russia
ECONOMY
Global
GCC
Africa
Levant
North Africa
ISLAMIC ECONOMY
Islamic Finance
Islamic Business
Islamic Finance Reports
Islamic Finance Glossary
SPECIAL COVERAGE
Ramadan and Eid 2023
COP 28: Talking Climate in UAE
UAE Realty Market
The Future of Cryptos
Focus: Global Wealth Funds
Russia-Ukraine Crisis
BUSINESS
Aviation
Banking & Insurance
Careers
Education
Energy
Fintech
Healthcare
Hospitality
Manufacturing
Real Estate
Retail & Consumer
Technology and Telecom
Transport and Logistics
Travel and Tourism
SMEs
Finance
Marketing
Technology
Legal
People
MARKETS
Commodities
Currencies
Equities
Fixed Income
WEALTH
Alternative Investments
Funds
Wealth Management
Sustainability
OPINION
Business Insights
LEGAL
Crime and Security
Immigration
Policy
Regulations
LIFE
Culture
Entertainment
Food
Health
Leisure & Travel
Sports
PROJECTS
BRI
Construction
Industry
Mining
Oil & Gas
Utilities
MULTIMEDIA
Galleries
Videos
PRESS RELEASE
Companies News
Government News
People in the News
Research & Studies
Events and Conferences
Africa Press Releases
Social media
GO
Home page
>
PROJECTS
>
Interviews
PROJECTS: C-SUITE SPEAK
AGRICULTURE
Sustainable Farming: Saudi’s Red Sea Farms strives to ‘beat the heat’ beyond Middle East
MANUFACTURING
Zero-Carbon Target: Oman's Jindal Shadeed to start full production of green steel in 2027– CEO
ENERGY
INTERVIEW: Saudi, Egypt, Turkey are our top markets for energy business – Enova CEO
ENERGY
INTERVIEW: ‘Energy efficiency is the 'first fuel' for a decarbonised future’ – ABB official
MANUFACTURING
INTERVIEW: ‘The Middle East is a core market for our business’ – Godrej Process Equipment executive
CONSTRUCTION
Green Mission: ZāZEN Properties eyes land deals in Dubai for sustainable mid-scale projects
HYDROGEN
INTERVIEW: 'Offtake contracts are the biggest challenge to FIDs in clean hydrogen projects'
RENEWABLE ENERGY
Africa is a promising region for ACWA Power – top official
SUSTAINABILITY
INTERVIEW: Early investors in climate projects can reap higher returns – BCG official
THE BRI REPORT
CONSTRUCTION
China is reshaping the Belt and Road Initiative ahead of a post-pandemic era
PROJECTS: C-SUITE SPEAK
AGRICULTURE
Sustainable Farming: Saudi’s Red Sea Farms strives to ‘beat the heat’ beyond Middle East