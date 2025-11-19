Liwan Real Estate Development is accelerating work on its mixed-use communities in Riyadh as the Saudi capital undergoes one of the fastest urban expansions in the region, the company’s chief executive told Zawya Projects.

Founder and CEO Abdulrahman bin Saud Aldhyem said the developer is positioning itself as a key contributor to Riyadh’s transformation under Vision 2030, with a strategy centred on integrated communities that combine residential, retail and lifestyle components.

“Riyadh is at a very important inflection point in its history, and we’re very excited to be one of the players lucky enough to help shape it,” he said. “As a Saudi developer, our focus is on creating integrated, livable communities that reflect both modern innovation and the Kingdom’s cultural identity.”

Aldhyem said demand in Riyadh is being driven by population growth, rising incomes and a new generation of residents seeking “connection, accessibility and a sense of belonging.” The capital has added nearly 1.5 million residents since Vision 2030 was launched.

He said the firm is seeing strong momentum across healthcare, residential and mixed-use sectors, supported by steady economic fundamentals. Liwan is also expanding partnerships, including property management agreements with Unified and STAY for Livein Liwan.

At the ongoing Cityscape 2025 event in Riyadh, Liwan unveiled the concept design for Liwan Najd, a 4.5 billion Saudi riyals ($1.2 million) development with more than 2,500 units in Riyadh’s Granada District. Spanning 151,308 square metres (sqm), the project will also integrated a hotel, offices, a mosque and retail/F&B spaces. Together, Livein Liwan and Liwan Najd represent around 35 percent of the firm’s 2030 delivery target of 10,000 units.

Looking ahead, Liwan plans to continue scaling its portfolio while contributing to Riyadh’s ambition of becoming one of the world’s top 10 cities by 2030.

He said: “We take lessons from global urban best practices and translate them into developments that foster connection, sustainability, and well-being. Projects such as Livein Liwan and Liwan Najd are designed not just to house people, but to enable a better quality of urban life — helping shape the kind of vibrant, inclusive, and human-centered Riyadh that Vision 2030 envisions.”

Excerpts from the interview:

Liwan is positioning itself as a key player in Riyadh’s urban transformation. What is your overarching value proposition as a developer focused on Riyadh?

It’s worth remembering how rapidly Riyadh has developed in recent years. In 1932, for example, when it first became the capital, there were less than 40,000 people. By 1980, it had soared to a million. Today, it stands at nearly 8 million – a stratospheric rise when you compare it to the growth and development of other world cities.

As Riyadh continues on its path toward 10 million residents by 2030, Liwan is balancing building at scale with fostering mixed-use communities that make city life more livable, connected, and sustainable.

By integrating homes, workplaces, retail, and leisure spaces within walkable environments, we’re reducing commute times, enhancing quality of life, and helping residents feel genuinely part of their communities. Every project we create is designed to bring people closer together, to blend Saudi heritage with modern living, and to support the city’s transformation into one of the most dynamic and human-centric capitals in the region.

At Liwan, we like to remind people that we build more than just units. We’re creators of community, the timing of which is very crucial.

Could you share some portfolio metrics – number of projects, units delivered, total value, etc. since the company was founded in 2020?

Since our launch just over five years ago, we have rapidly scaled up operations to meet our ambitious target of delivering 10,000 residential units by 2030. We are already halfway to completing our flagship project, Livein Liwan, which consists of 610 units - residential and commercial, and over 7,000 square metres (sqm) of shops, restaurants, and cafés.

Abdulrahman bin Saud Aldhyem, Founder and CEO of Liwan Real Estate Development Company (4th from left) with company executives at Cityscape Global Riyadh.

Equally important, as we recently announced at Cityscape Global, we have also reached the design concept stage for our most ambitious project to date, the SAR 4.5 billion Liwan Najd, a 2,500-plus-unit mixed-use community in Riyadh’s Granada District next to Al Yarmuk Metro Station.

Together, these milestones reflect a company that has already built significant momentum in a short time. But more importantly, they demonstrate how Liwan is evolving from a developer of projects into a long-term partner in shaping Riyadh’s urban transformation — creating vibrant, connected communities that embody the spirit of modern Saudi living.

Liwan has set an ambitious target of delivering 10,000 residential units by 2030. What strategic milestones will mark progress toward this goal, and how do your current projects fit into that roadmap?

Alongside other, smaller projects, Livein Liwan and Liwan Najd represent two cornerstone developments in our portfolio, together accounting for approximately 35 percent of our long-term goal of delivering 10,000 residential units by 2030.

Livein Liwan is on track to reach the market by the end of next year and we have recently established partnerships with two leading property management entities, Unified and STAY, to ensure operational excellence once the development is ready to welcome its residents.

Our roadmap is built on a disciplined and scalable development strategy — one that prioritises quality, livability, and financial sustainability. The strong performance of our off-plan sales at Livein Liwan, combined with sustained demand for high-quality housing across Riyadh, reinforces our confidence in this approach.

We view these milestones not only as progress toward our targets, but as part of a broader contribution to Riyadh’s urban transformation – helping deliver thoughtfully designed, integrated communities that support the capital’s long-term growth and Vision 2030 objectives.

What market dynamics inspired the launch of Livein Liwan? What are the highlights of this project?

Riyadh today stands as one of the fastest-growing urban centres in the region, driven by strong market fundamentals, steady economic growth, and forward-looking national planning. Under Vision 2030, the capital’s transformation has accelerated at an unprecedented pace — welcoming nearly 1.5 million new residents since the program’s launch in 2016.

What makes this growth particularly compelling is not only its scale, but its character. Riyadh’s population is increasingly young, dynamic, and globally minded. This new generation of residents seeks more than just modern living — they value connection, accessibility, and a sense of belonging within their communities.

Livein Liwan was conceived precisely in response to these evolving needs. A 45,000 sqm development with 470 residential units and nearly 140 commercial ones, Livein Liwan combines restaurants, cafés, and outdoor boulevard seating with state-of-the-art gyms, swimming pools, Padel facilities, parks, and a multi-purpose hall to form a unique hybrid concept whose green spaces and open market atmosphere are highly conducive to social interaction, healthy lifestyles, and dynamic commercial activities.

What’s more, its location on King Abdullah Road – between King Fahad and Al-Thakasoussi roads – places the community right in the heart of Riyadh’s transformation.

Could you update us on construction progress of Livein Liwan?

Construction on Livein Liwan is progressing according to plan and remains firmly on schedule. To date, more than four million safe working hours have been logged, and the project has reached 50 percent overall completion. Structural works are now fully complete — a significant milestone in the delivery of Liwan’s first flagship mixed-use development. Full handover is on track for the fourth quarter of 2026.

The new project - Liwan Najd - is significantly larger at 2,500 units. How does its concept differ from Livein Liwan?

Liwan Najd is nearly five times bigger than Livein Liwan, marking a substantial leap in terms of scale, ambition, and community experience. While it does follow the same comprehensive model as Livein Liwan – namely, creating a healthy, holistic, and socially connected environment – it does so across a broader canvas.

This expanded scale enables several key advancements, beginning with a wider range of residential options. From studios and 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom units to townhouses, villas, and penthouses, Liwan Najd offers a rich and more diverse selection of homes. It can also facilitate a larger mix of commercial and recreational amenities, making everyday life within the community even more convenient, engaging, and rewarding.

What’s Liwan’s project pipeline for the coming years?

Our immediate focus is on bringing Livein Liwan to completion by the end of next year, while advancing Liwan Najd through its design and execution phases in parallel. These two developments represent the core of our near-term delivery strategy and will significantly expand our footprint in Riyadh’s mixed-use residential segment.

Finally, what is your key message to global investors and Cityscape Global 2025 attendees ?

As one of the largest real estate exhibitions in the world, Cityscape Global 2025 is a key platform for Liwan to highlight its role in Riyadh’s urban transformation. Through our flagship projects, Livein Liwan and Liwan Najd, we’re showcasing how thoughtful design, smart planning, and community focus can redefine modern living in the capital. Cityscape also provides an opportunity to strengthen partnerships, attract investment, and share ideas shaping the Saudi real estate landscape.

For global investors, the message is clear: Liwan is building more than projects - we’re helping shape the fabric of Riyadh’s future.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Additional writing by Anoop Menon; Editing by SA Kader)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.