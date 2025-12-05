Jameel Motors, a subsidiary of Saudi Arabia’s Abdul Latif Jameel, is preparing to launch a full range of electric commercial vehicles in the UAE under Chinese automaker Farizon Auto by 2026, as government-led decarbonisation efforts accelerate the shift toward fleet electrification.

Farizon is Geely Holding Group’s new-energy commercial vehicle brand.

Jameel Motors was appointed Farizon’s UAE distributor in 2025 and has since opened the brand’s first showroom and service centre in Dubai, offering end-to-end services covering sales, maintenance and resale.

By 2026, Jameel Motors plans to market electric vehicles ranging from light-duty vans to heavy-duty tractor heads, targeting logistics, passenger transport, hospitality and last-mile delivery operators, the company’s chief commercial officer Yousef Hussein told Zawya Projects.

“The growth in the UAE’s commercial electric vehicle market is fueled by ambitious government initiatives such as the Net Zero 2050 Strategy and the National Electric Vehicles Policy,” said Hussein. “As the UAE accelerates toward its sustainability goals, Farizon’s lineup is positioned to transform the logistics and transportation landscape.”

Pilot programmes and partnerships

Farizon vehicles are currently participating in pilot programmes to validate use cases across different duty cycles. They include airline companies evaluating electric solutions for crew transportation and catering logistics; logistics and transportation operators testing freight and distribution applications; catering and hospitality providers testing refrigerated vehicle configurations for temperature-controlled logistics; limousine and taxi companies exploring passenger mobility electrification opportunities; and e-commerce, grocery, and food delivery operators evaluating electric vans for last-mile delivery and urban distribution.

“Government and semi-government entities across the UAE have participated in vehicle showcases and trials, demonstrating institutional commitment to fleet electrification initiatives,” said Hussein.

To address financing and operational barriers, Jameel Motors is working with leasing firms, banks, insurers, charging-infrastructure providers and refrigeration equipment suppliers.

“Having a collaborative network reduces upfront costs, spreads infrastructure investments, and offers flexible financing and service solutions,” the executive noted. “For example, partnering with major banks enables flexible payment structures aligned with diverse customer operational models and cash flow requirements.”

The company has also introduced dedicated roadside assistance services for commercial EV fleets and is expanding its authorised service network beyond Dubai.

“This infrastructure will ensure rapid response times and efficient problem resolution while maintaining comprehensive parts availability that minimises operational downtime,” said Hussein.

Additionally, a partnership with Admiral Mobility adds leasing and fleet-management support to Jameel Motors’ after-sales and technical services.

“The partnership creates a unified approach to addressing the financing, operational, and service challenges that often complicate fleet electrification decisions for commercial operators.”

Tipping point approaching

The UAE’s commercial EV market is approaching a tipping point as infrastructure expands and total cost of ownership (TCO) improves, according to the Jameel Motors executive.

“Government leadership in infrastructure development, combined with increasing operator recognition of electric vehicles' operational and financial advantages, suggests rapid adoption acceleration once critical mass is achieved,” he observed.

While upfront vehicle and charger costs remain higher than internal combustion engine (ICE) alternatives, Hussein pointed out that falling battery prices, lower maintenance requirements and rising fuel-efficiency standards are expected to tilt long-term economics in favour of electric fleets.

The business rationale for electric commercial vehicles, he continued, is increasingly anchored in TCO rather than headline sticker prices. Key factors include the anticipated implementation of Euro 6 standards in the UAE, which is likely to drive ICE vehicle prices upward, as well as declining battery costs and scaling global production, which continue to improve EV affordability.

Once lower maintenance, reduced energy costs and higher efficiency are factored into TCO, the financial case for electric commercial vehicles is already compelling for many fleets - and strengthening each year as technology improves, he said.

Hussein said: “While ROI depends on specific operational factors including mileage, duty cycle, energy tariffs, and maintenance strategies, the business case for electric commercial vehicles is already compelling for many fleets and continues growing stronger each year.”

He said they represent strategic investments that deliver long-term financial returns alongside future compliance benefits and enhanced fleet resilience.

With uptime driving revenues, fleet owners are increasingly focused on optimising costs to protect their bottom line.

“Depot-based charging solutions offer particular advantages for operations with fixed or predictable routes, delivering operational and financial benefits when properly implemented,” said Hussein. “Careful route optimisation to minimise downtime, maximising infrastructure utilisation, and proper planning integration create sustainable, cost-effective EV ecosystems that enhance both uptime and profitability.”

Critical planning elements include accurate electric load requirement assessments, approval timeline considerations, and comprehensive cost impact analysis.

Jameel Motors expects UAE’s charging infrastructure to expand rapidly at logistics hubs, airports and national highways through public-private partnerships (PPPs) planned by transport authorities across the emirates by 2026.

“The collaborative ecosystem already emerging around commercial vehicle electrification indicates that the tipping point may arrive sooner than many industry observers anticipate,” noted Hussein, adding that practical operational benefits rather than purely environmental considerations will drive adoption.

(Reporting by Dennis Daniel; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

