SHARJAH - ENOC Group has announced a strategic partnership with ION - Beeah’s sustainable mobility arm and a joint venture between Beeah and Crescent Enterprises - to introduce ultra-fast DC electric vehicle chargers at ENOC service stations across the Emirate of Sharjah.

Under the agreement, ENOC and ION identified several strategic, high-traffic locations for installing chargers at ENOC service stations. ION will supply, install, and operate the smart chargers through its integrated digital platform. Both entities will also explore future expansion to extend the network across additional areas in the emirate.

Hussain Sultan Lootah, Acting CEO of ENOC Group, said, “Sharjah’s rapid progress in sustainability and innovation is a key pillar of the UAE’s vision for a greener economy. We are proud to support the emirate’s transformation into a model for smart mobility and environmental leadership. This strategic partnership reflects our commitment to developing future-ready energy infrastructure and accelerating the adoption of clean energy solutions nationwide.”

Aamir Milad, CEO of ION, said, “We are pleased to collaborate with ENOC to enhance access to EV charging stations in Sharjah. Through ENOC stations, our integrated ecosystem will streamline the deployment, operation and maintenance of EV chargers.”