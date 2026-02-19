AMMAN — The shift towards using electric vehicles as energy storage units contributes to enhancing both the technical and financial performance of Jordan’s energy system and marks an important milestone in the development of the electricity sector, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources Amani Azzam said on Wednesday.

Azzam made her remarks during a specialised workshop titled “Technical Assistance for the Use of Electric Vehicles for Energy Storage to Enhance the Technical and Financial Performance of the Energy System in Jordan.”

She noted that efforts are ongoing to prepare and update sectorial strategies, particularly with regard to boosting integration and coordination with other systems, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Azzam added that energy sector indicators are growing at a “faster-than-expected” pace, presenting a real opportunity to explore mechanisms to harness this growth in supporting and feeding the national power grid, thereby enhancing the efficiency and sustainability of the electricity system.

The workshop, held with support from the European Union under the Technical Assistance Programme to Support the Green Economy in Jordan, aimed to review leading international practices in deploying electric vehicles for energy storage.

It also included a presentation on Jordan’s preliminary analytical model in this field.

The event brought together experts and technicians representing various government entities and the private sector, as well as specialists in the energy sector.

