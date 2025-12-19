Arab Finance: valU has partnered with Infinity, Africa’s largest renewable energy company and the leading electric vehicle (EV) charging provider, to expand access to home EV chargers and charging solutions, according to an emailed press release.

The collaboration was announced at the "EVs Electrify!" Expo & Conference that’s taking place at the Egypt International Exhibition Center from December 18th to 20th.

Both sides aim to make EV ownership more attainable and to back the increasing demand for sustainable mobility solutions in Egypt.

This partnership supports the EGX-listed firm’s commitment to expanding financially accessible and sustainable solutions. It also seeks to scale its business into the rapidly growing green mobility sector.

Leveraging valU’s wide range of financing products, customers will be able to purchase home EV chargers and pay for charging sessions conveniently, with flexible payment plans designed to reduce upfront costs.

Meanwhile, Infinity operates Egypt’s largest EV charging network with over 250 charging stations and more than 850 charging points across 18 governorates.

Shams Abdel Ghaffar, Managing Director of Infinity EV Division, commented: “Both companies seek to eliminate barriers to electric vehicle (EV) ownership, empower environmentally conscious consumers, and expedite the transition to cleaner transportation solutions across the country.”

For his part, Walid Hassouna, CEO of Valu, stated: “Our collaboration with Infinity allows us to offer flexible financing solutions within the EV ecosystem, facilitating the adoption of electric mobility for more individuals.”

Earlier in the day, valU announced completing its 20th securitized bond issuance at an amount of EGP 1.1 billion.