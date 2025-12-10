Egypt - Plug, a developer of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions and a subsidiary of Elsewedy Electric, has signed a partnership agreement with PRE Group to install and operate smart EV chargers throughout the Stone Residence residential compound. The new chargers will be available to all residents.

The collaboration supports Plug’s wider strategy to expand Egypt’s EV charging infrastructure and accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles nationwide.

CEO Heba Farouk said the agreement enables Plug to deliver smart charging solutions directly to homeowners while helping real estate developers advance their sustainability objectives.

PRE Group CEO Ali Rezk said: “Residents of Stone Residence will have access to reliable and user-friendly charging infrastructure, enhancing the overall quality of life within the community.”

Under the partnership, Plug will install chargers in the compound’s shared parking areas, with the option for individual residents to request personal units for their homes. The company provides a full range of AC chargers (7.4–22 kW), DC fast chargers (60–180 kW), and specialty solutions including portable chargers, e-scooter chargers, battery swapping stations, accessories, and a centralized management system.

The agreement marks a further step in making residential EV charging infrastructure more accessible across Egypt’s premium communities.

