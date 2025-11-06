Arab Finance: Raya for Modern Vehicles, a wholly owned subsidiary of Raya Holding for Financial Investments, has obtained approval from the New Urban Communities Authority (NUCA) to set up an electric vehicle (EV) charging station, as per a statement.

Under the permit, the company will follow technical guidelines for connecting EV charging stations and meet general specifications consistent with European standards and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC).

The approval marks a step toward supporting the development of electric mobility infrastructure in Egypt.

