Arab Finance: Raya for Modern Vehicles, a subsidiary of Raya Auto and a fully owned portfolio company of Raya Holding for Financial Investments, has launched Electra, its new electric vehicle charging network and home charger solutions brand, as per a disclosure.

The company said the launch will support the expansion of Egypt’s electric vehicle infrastructure by introducing charging technologies and advanced technical capabilities aimed at providing more sustainable energy solutions for customers.

As part of the rollout, Electra has signed a supply cooperation protocol with Sungrow Charging in Egypt.

Sungrow is a global renewable energy technology provider focused on innovative and sustainable power solutions.

