Mars Gulf has launched a pilot electric commercial vehicle (EV) in the UAE for last mile delivery of its chilled confectionery, marking a key step toward greener logistics in the region.

The initiative forms part of Mars’ broader ambition to decarbonize its supply chain and supports the UAE Government’s Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative, said the company in a statement.

As a member of the UAE Alliance for Climate Action (UACA) - a national multi-stakeholder platform convened by Emirates Nature–WWF - Mars joins 18 other Corporate Climate Pioneers under the UACA Road2.0 initiative, with a shared goal of decarbonizing 30% of their UAE fleets by 2030, and 100% by 2040.

Commercial road transport currently accounts for 10% of the UAE's carbon footprint, highlighting the importance of fleet electrification to meet national net-zero targets.

On the strategic move, Johan Van Zaanen, Mars MEA Supply Director, said: "Our partnership with UACA’s Road2.0 initiative is a crucial step in Mars’ journey toward greener logistics. By piloting innovative electric trucks for the chilled confectionery sector, we are demonstrating our commitment to drive meaningful change across our entire transport system."

"This strategic collaboration to decarbonize commercial road transport is fundamental to Mars’ mission to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, aligning with the UAE’s national sustainability goals," he added.

Developed with long-term logistics partner Transmed, the pilot vehicle has a 120-km range, enabling daily deliveries of Mars’ chilled chocolate portfolio across Dubai and Sharjah, said the statement.

Strategic route mapping and charging infrastructure have been established to enable expansion into Abu Dhabi and Ajman as part of Mars’ wider electrification plan, it stated.

Gulper Kucukkomurcu​, Transmed Sustainability Manager, said: "This project reflects our shared vision for sustainable logistics and demonstrates how cross-industry collaboration can accelerate the transition to a net-zero economy."

"The commercial EV deployment builds on Mars’ Sustainable in a Generation Plan, which seeks to transform the company’s logistics network through greater efficiency, smarter transport operations, and a shift to cleaner energy sources," he added.

