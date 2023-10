On the UAE roads, a new era has dawned on road freight transport with the entry of electric medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks. The year 2023 electrified the UAE's commercial vehicle scene, with major players like Renault Trucks, Daimler Truck, Volvo Trucks, and Admiral Mobility announcing their first customers.

Renault Trucks was the first manufacturer to deliver a battery-electric heavy-duty truck in the UAE, followed by Volvo Trucks. As of August 2023, a total of two battery-electric heavy-duty trucks, one each from Renault Trucks and Volvo Trucks, have been incorporated into fleets for waste collection and urban distribution applications in the UAE. Admiral Mobility and Daimler Truck aim to deliver their electric trucks to customers by the end of 2023.

This report explores the potential and readiness of the UAE market for heavy-duty and medium-duty electric trucks with gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) of 4.5 tonnes and above; government policies and incentives; rationale for early adoption; initial applications and utilisation; and development of charging infrastructure for electric trucks and other commercial vehicles.

