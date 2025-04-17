Zimi, a local provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions for fleets, has received R6m in grant funding from the EEP Africa Trust Fund to support its V2G Integration of Electric Vehicles in South Africa project, an initiative aimed at unlocking the potential of EVs to supply power back to homes, businesses, and the national grid.

The EEP Africa Trust Fund, a prominent financier of clean energy innovation across Southern and East Africa, recently approved a portfolio of 32 new projects from over 530 applicants — with Zimi among the few selected.

“Our project, supported by EEP Africa, positions Zimi at the forefront of energy and EV charging innovation,” said Michael Maas, CEO of Zimi.

“V2G technology is not just about electric vehicles — it’s about transforming EVs into mobile energy storage assets that enhance grid stability, drive energy efficiency, and empower a more resilient, sustainable energy future for South Africa.”

As load shedding and grid instability continue to affect South Africa’s energy landscape, vehicle-to-grid solutions offer an urgent and practical answer.

The announcement follows the recent launch of the Volvo EX90 in South Africa — one of the first EVs in the country with bi-directional charging capabilities.

This allows the vehicle to supply power to external devices and infrastructures, laying the groundwork for V2G applications.

