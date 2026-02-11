NO fewer than 28 ships laden with petroleum products, and other commodities are expected to arrive Apapa, Tin-Can Island and Lekki Deep Sea Ports in Lagos from February 10 to 19.

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) stated this in its publication, Shipping Position, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos.

NPA explained that 16 of the expected ships have containers of different goods, while the other 12 ships contain crude oil, petrol, bulk gypsum, bulk wheat, diesel, blended stock, raw crude oil, general cargos and bulk gas.

The document noted that 10 ships and tanker vessels had arrived at the three ports, waiting to berth with crude oil, bulk urea, diesel, condensed petrol, general cargoes and containers.

NPA also said that 15 ships are currently discharging general cargoes, bulk gypsum, containers, bulk fertiliser, bulk sugar, diesel and crude oil.

