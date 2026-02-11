PHOTO
NAIROBI - Kenya's central bank anticipates going into the purchase of gold, its governor said on Wednesday, becoming the latest African country looking to buy the precious metal as a way of diversifying its reserve holdings.
Other African nations topping up their reserves with gold include Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda and Namibia.
"We anticipate going into the purchase of gold as (an) extra buffer. This is something that we have indicated before, it is one of (the) ways of diversifying our holding of reserves," Governor Kamau Thugge told a news conference.
He was speaking a day after the Central Bank of Kenya cutits benchmark lending rate by 25 basis points to 8.75%, aiming to further stimulate credit growth.
The East African country's foreign exchange reserves stood at $12.46 billion, or 5.4 months of import cover, as of February 9, data from the central bank showed on Wednesday.