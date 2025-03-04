DUBAI: Parkin Company PJSC (Parkin), the largest provider of paid public parking facilities and services in Dubai, announced an update to its electric vehicle (EV) charging partnership with Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA). As part of the first phase of this sustainability initiative, DEWA will install new charging stations in the first quarter of 2025. These stations will operate on alternating current (AC) with a capacity of 22 kilowatts x 2 and will be strategically placed across prime parking sites managed by Parkin.

Each charging station will serve two parking spaces.

Specific on-street parking locations in zones A and C have been strategically selected to host the new charging stations, situated within high-density residential communities with limited or non-existent access to EV charging facilities. Customers will be able to pay the EV charging tariff and parking fee in a single seamless transaction using Parkin’s app and linked digital wallet.

This strategic collaboration will expand the total number of DEWA EV Green Charger stations in Dubai, enabling customers living or working to conveniently access EV charging infrastructure. The improved end-user convenience will contribute to an increase in utilisation at parking spaces adjacent to the EV chargers, enhancing overall operational efficiency and revenue potential.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, said: “We continue to strengthen green mobility by encouraging the use of eco-friendly electric vehicles to reduce carbon emissions from the transport sector. This aligns with the Dubai Green Mobility Strategy 2030 and the Dubai Social Agenda 33, which aim to make Dubai the city offering the best living experience.

Our partnership with Parkin to install EV Green Chargers is part of our efforts to provide advanced EV charging infrastructure in Dubai, delivering a seamless experience through charging facilities equipped with state-of-the-art, innovative technologies. These initiatives support the UAE's climate goals and consolidate Dubai's position as a leading global destination to live, work and invest in.”

Eng Mohamed Al Ali, CEO of Parkin, commented: “As the clear market leader in parking operations, management and technology in Dubai, Parkin has a critical role in enabling the transition to EV throughout the Emirate. The installation of green chargers in key locations will enhance our world-class facilities, unlock new opportunities for growth and incentivise EV adoption. With unique operational capabilities and a shared vision to enable sustainable mobility, Parkin and DEWA are committed to further expanding EV infrastructure in our city, directly supporting the environmental, social and mobility ambitions of our wise leadership.”

DEWA currently has a wide network of EV Green Chargers, with around 740 charging points across Dubai. DEWA aims to expand this network to 1,000 charging stations by the end of this year. Launched by DEWA in 2014, the EV Green Charger initiative aims to provide a pioneering infrastructure for EV charging stations, supporting the growing adoption of electric vehicles across Dubai.