Adnoc Distribution, a leading fuel distributor and convenience store operator, has unveiled plans for a major expansion of its electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, increasing its charging points from 53 in 2023 to over 200 in 2024.

Announcing this at the Electric Vehicle Innovation Summit (EVIS 2025), Adnoc Distribution said it has set a target of operating 500 high-power chargers by 2028.

The company said last year, it had reduced carbon emissions by the equivalent of more than 23 million metric tonnes.

A key unit of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, Adnoc Distribution remains the only one in the UAE currently enabling uninterrupted electric journeys thanks to its advanced infrastructure.

The Mena region's largest annual event dedicated to shaping the future of electric mobility, EVIS 2025 kicked off yesterday (April 21) and will run until tomorrow.

The three-day event brings together thought leaders, experts and enthusiasts to explore the latest trends and stimulate meaningful change. It features a dynamic conference, an innovative exhibition, a showcase for startup & student innovators, a tech park, a test drive area, and a dedicated OEM exhibition space.

In his address at the summit, CEO Bader Saeed Al Lamki said the company continues to strengthen its position in EV mobility by developing advanced charging infrastructure and offering a smart, sustainable digital experience for customers, supporting the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative.

Adnoc Distribution's extensive network across all emirates allows customers to travel seamlessly, supported by premium retail services during charging, including exclusive offers and shopping at Adnoc Oasis convenience stores, he stated.

He pointed out that innovation and technology remained central to the company’s operations, highlighting features such as real-time updates via the Adnoc app and Apple smartwatches, in addition to Plug & Charge technology powered by artificial intelligence, enabling automatic vehicle recognition and charging as soon as it is plugged in.

The service also provides smart energy management and real-time predictive analytics, and integrates with Adnoc’s loyalty programme while offering flexible digital payment options to enhance the customer experience, he added.

Adnoc Distribution continues to expand its digital capabilities and smart services to support the national transition in the transport sector, while delivering a fast and flexible charging experience that meets the expectations of EV drivers across the country.

Al Lamki said the company is showcasing the capabilities of the E2GO network at EVIS 2025 and exploring partnership opportunities with government entities, automotive manufacturers and energy providers to further contribute to Adnoc Group’s decarbonisation efforts.

"Adnoc Distribution plays a pivotal role in supporting the future of EV mobility, with E2GO now fully owned by the company and operating as a major charge point operator that balances customer satisfaction with investment sustainability," he stated.

He said customers can now activate the Plug & Charge feature with a one-time setup, allowing them to enjoy seamless automated charging while monitoring the process through the app or smartwatches.

The service is currently available for select vehicles within the E2GO network, he added.

