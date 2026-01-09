Hydrogen pipeline networks spanning approximately 200 kilometres are planned for development in Al Duqm, with dedicated pipeline systems also envisaged for Salalah, according to OQ Gas Networks (OQGN), the majority state-owned utility designated as the National Champion for green hydrogen infrastructure development.

Key Omani national utilities are leading the build-out of an integrated Common-Use Infrastructure (CUI) designed to provide open access and economies of scale for hydrogen producers and exporters. The framework aims to enable a more competitive and efficient hydrogen ecosystem by connecting production sites with ports and global markets.

While OQGN is focused on developing the hydrogen pipeline network to transport hydrogen from production sites to export hubs and industrial zones, other national entities, such as Nama Water Services, will manage critical water supply infrastructure required for electrolysis-based hydrogen production.

According to Mansoor Ali Al Abdali, CEO of OQGN, the company is now part of a high-level steering committee overseeing studies, design, and commercial modelling for the hydrogen common-use infrastructure in Duqm and Salalah.

“At OQGN, we aim to replicate our natural gas common-use network model for hydrogen infrastructure. We were the first to sign an MoU with Hydrom, giving developers the option to use our hydrogen pipeline rather than build their own, thereby enhancing the competitiveness of Oman’s hydrogen market,” Al Abdali said in an interview with The Energy Year, a leading international business news platform.

He stressed, however, that the new pipeline networks will be exclusively dedicated to hydrogen transportation, contrary to earlier proposals to repurpose existing natural gas infrastructure.

“As Oman’s gas demand continues to grow, we are planning to build a dedicated hydrogen network rather than repurpose existing gas infrastructure, as has been done in parts of Europe. Repurposing may occur later, but not during the initial build-out. We are currently forecasting around 200 kilometres of pipeline in Duqm and a potentially longer extension in Salalah,” he said.