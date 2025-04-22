ABU DHABI: Emarat EV Charging Stations Company (UAEV), a joint venture between the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and Etihad Water and Electricity, has signed a strategic agreement with AW Rostamani Group (AWR Group) to enhance the electric vehicle charging experience across the UAE.

Signed on the sidelines of EVIS 2025 (Electric Vehicle Innovation Summit), the agreement supports the UAE’s commitment to sustainable mobility and future-ready transport solutions. Attending the signing were Hicham Ezzahid, CEO; Badr Al Awadhi, Chief Commercial Officer; and Andrew Chan, Chief Operating Officer from UAEV, and Sanaa Ouahmane, CEO of the Mobility Services division; Sara O’hara, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer; and Sandeeep Arora, Director of Business Excellence from AW Rostamani Group.

AWR Group, through its flagship automotive business, is the exclusive distributor of Zeekr and smart vehicles in the UAE, managing both sales and after-sales services. Under the agreement, the group will provide charging credits to customers who purchase Zeekr and smart electric vehicles, using the UAEV charging network. These credits can be activated through the UAEV app and used at any UAEV station across the country, offering drivers convenient access to one of the UAE’s fastest-growing EV charging networks.

Hicham Ezzahid, CEO of UAEV, said, “This partnership marks a significant milestone in our mission to make electric vehicle adoption easier, more rewarding, and truly accessible for everyone in the UAE. Strategic collaborations like this enhance the ownership experience and accelerate the nation’s transition to clean mobility. When infrastructure and innovation move in lockstep, adoption becomes a natural outcome.”

Sanaa Ouahmane, CEO of the Mobility Services division at AWR Group, stated, “This is more than a business collaboration—it’s a strategic alliance that puts customer education, accessibility, and sustainability at the forefront. We are not just supporting electric vehicle adoption—we’re enabling a new standard for how people move.”

She added, “AW Rostamani Group is committed to supporting the UAE’s vision for a net-zero future. This partnership with UAEV addresses a critical market need for robust charging infrastructure, enabling the adoption of electric vehicles across the country.”

The agreement supports the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 Strategy and National Electric Vehicles Policy by improving accessibility for EV drivers and encouraging adoption of climate-smart transport solutions. The initiative is projected to reduce over 100,000 tonnes of CO₂ by 2030, contributing to the nation’s low-emission future.

With 122 charging ports currently operational—including several ultra-fast chargers—and plans to reach 300 by the end of 2025, UAEV operates the largest EV network in the Northern Emirates and continues to expand across the country. Its high-speed DC charging stations are strategically located to ease range anxiety and give drivers the confidence to travel freely.

Charging limitations have long been a barrier to EV adoption. Through this partnership, AWR Group and UAEV are addressing these concerns directly by offering reliable, accessible, and seamless charging solutions.

This initiative also supports UAEV’s broader goal of building a dependable, nationwide network that supports the entire EV ownership journey—from purchase to daily use. The collaboration bridges the gap between vehicle and infrastructure, simplifying ownership and improving the overall driving experience.

The charging credit programme will be launched in the coming months. Zeekr and smart drivers will be encouraged to download the UAEV app to activate their credits and access the national charging network.