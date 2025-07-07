MUSCAT: A team of scientists at Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) has completed a significant study that paves the way for identifying suitable coastal locations in Oman for sustainable cooling solutions powered by deep ocean water. These findings are set to inform strategic investments in infrastructure, industry, and digital technology along the Sultanate’s extensive coastline.

The research, titled “Selection of Sustainable Cooling Sites Using Ocean Water through Integrated Probabilistic Learning and Multi-Objective Optimization,” was recently published in a peer-reviewed international journal. The study presents an innovative, data-driven framework for selecting optimal sites along Oman’s coast where cold deep seawater can be harnessed to cool industrial facilities and buildings.

By integrating satellite-based remote sensing, AI-powered prediction models, and advanced optimisation tools, the research forecasts current and future subsurface ocean temperatures while also assessing uncertainty. The model evaluates key parameters such as seawater temperature, depth of extraction, distance from population centers, and data reliability to guide efficient and cost-effective site selection.

“What makes this study unique is its exclusive focus on Oman—offering practical, location-specific insights into where seawater cooling systems can be deployed to reduce energy use and operating costs,” explained Dr Saleh al Saadi, Director of the Sustainable Energy Research Centre (SERC) at SQU.

“As one of the authors, I am proud to see a vision take shape—one that began over a decade ago to harness the potential of Oman’s oceans. This work reconnects our seafaring heritage with modern sustainable energy applications. It lays the groundwork for future solutions rooted in our natural resources,” he added.

Also contributing to the study were Dr. Mohammad Reza Nikoo and Dr Ghazi Ali al Rawas from the Department of Civil and Architectural Engineering at SQU’s College of Engineering, along with Research Assistant Mehdi Karani.

The implications of the study are wide-ranging. Oman’s strategic location on the Arabian Sea and Indian Ocean—offering proximity to deep, cold, nutrient-rich waters—has attracted interest from international investors exploring deep seawater cooling for various applications. These include heavy industries, petrochemical plants, RO-based desalination, and increasingly, hyperscale data centers that demand efficient, 24/7 cooling.

In parallel, aquaculture, algae cultivation, and climate-controlled greenhouse farming are emerging as promising avenues where deep ocean water can play a transformative role. Coastal farming of high-value crops like leafy greens and strawberries, for instance, can benefit from cooler growing environments even in peak summer months.

Significantly, the study strengthens Oman’s ambitions to become a regional hub for data infrastructure, with deep ocean water cooling—combined with solar and wind energy—offering a low-carbon, cost-efficient solution for global tech firms setting up hyperscale data centers in the Sultanate of Oman.

