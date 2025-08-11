TOKYO -- Japan and Kuwait on Friday confirmed their intention to continue cooperation in various fields, including energy, food trade, and regional stability, during their policy meeting in Tokyo, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said.



The Fifth Policy Consultations Meeting between the two foreign ministries in Tokyo was attended by Kuwaiti Assistant Foreign Minister for Asian Affairs Ambassador Sameeh Hayat and Japanese Assistant Foreign Minister Toshihide Ando, along with other senior officials, said the ministry in a press release.



At the meeting, Ando, who also serves as the ministry's Director-General for Middle Eastern and African Affairs, expressed appreciation for Kuwait's long-standing stable supply of crude oil to Japan, and both sides reaffirmed their intention to further promote bilateral energy cooperation.

They also confirmed that they are in the final stages of lifting the ban on Japanese beef imports to Kuwait and will proceed with necessary procedures.



In addition, the two sides confirmed close collaboration within the framework of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), which Kuwait holds the GCC presidency this year. They also agreed to strengthen their cooperation toward stabilization of the Middle East and East Asia.



The consultations followed the May summit between His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, during which bilateral ties were elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

