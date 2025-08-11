Muscat – Construction of a marine wharf development project at Quriyat fishing port is 83% complete, according to Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources. Costing more than RO2.97mn, the project is part of efforts to modernise fishing ports and boost their role in coastal economies under Oman Vision 2040.

Mohammed bin Abdullah al Rashdi, Civil Engineer at Directorate General of Fishing Ports in the ministry, said the project aims to boost economic diversification, attract investment and develop the fishing fleet. “The ministry seeks to create an investment-friendly environment and make better use of fish resources by improving port services for both public and private use,” he said.

The development includes a 185m fixed berth on the breakwater, designed to improve maritime handling operations and expand the port’s capacity. “We are also constructing a new marine berth for mooring ships and boats, which will increase efficiency in port operations,” Rashdi said.

A 33,000sqm investment plot is being created within the port to host commercial and service activities linked to the marine fisheries. The site will also have a dedicated area for a marine crane to support ship and boat maintenance.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

