Arab Finance: The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Namibian Ports Authority (Namport) to strengthen cooperation in port development, marine construction, and maritime training, the SCA said in a statement on Decmeber 17th.

The signing came as part of Egypt’s broader efforts to expand its presence across Africa.

The MoU focuses on exchanging expertise and enhancing bilateral cooperation in several areas, including marine construction, the sale and leasing of marine units, and advanced maritime training through the authority’s maritime training and simulation academies.

Chairman of the SCA Osama Rabie confirmed the authority's readiness for fruitful cooperation with Namport under the SCA's expansion projects abroad and its ambition to enter into new markets in Africa.