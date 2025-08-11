Saudi Arabia’s Kingdom Holding Co. said net profit for the second quarter dropped 25% year-on-year (YoY) to 405 million riyal ($107.92) due to higher operating costs and a fall in dividend income.

The company also reported a decrease in share of results from equity-accounted investees, a fall in finance income, a rise in general, administrative, and marketing expenses, and a reduction in hotels and other operating revenues.

Revenue fell 4% to SAR 623 million during the period, compared to SAR 647 million a year ago, primarily due to a drop in dividend income, as well as hotels and other operating revenues.

Earnings in the first half rose 2% YoY to SAR 837 million due to lower finance charges and a gain on the sale of an equity-accounted investee.

Revenue rose 12% annually to SAR 1.4 billion, supported by higher dividends.

