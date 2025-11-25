Cairo: The consolidated net profits after tax of Arab Developers Holding reached EGP 159.28 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2025, reflecting a year-on-year (YoY) drop from EGP 225.14 million.

The earnings per share (EPS) retreated to EGP 0.01 in 9M-25 from EGP 0.02 in the corresponding period last year, according to the financial statements.

Consolidated sales totaled EGP 1.19 billion in 9M-25 when compared with EGP 1.41 billion in 9M-24.

During the January-September 2025 period, the company’s total assets amounted to EGP 11.84 billion, compared with EGP 10.30 billion at the end of December 2024.

Moreover, the group sold 389 units in Q3-25, bringing the total units sold in 2025 to 1,006 at a value of approximately EGP 3.55 billion.

Standalone Results for 9M-25

The real estate developer swung to non-consolidated net losses after tax worth EGP 50.76 million in 9M-25, against net profits after tax of EGP 71.91 million in 9M-24.

The loss per share stood at EGP 0.005 as of 30 September 2025, versus an EPS of EGP 0.008 in the same period of 2024.

Standalone total assets hiked to EGP 2.02 billion in 9M-25 when compared with EGP 1.43 billion in the twelve-month period that ended on 31 December 2024.

Financials for Q3

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, Arab Developers posted an annual plunge in consolidated net profits after tax to EGP 88.48 million, compared to EGP 236.55 million.

The consolidated sales shrank to EGP 494.19 million in Q3-25 from EGP 1.06 billion in Q3-24, whereas the EPS declined to EGP 0.01 from EGP 0.03.

As for the standalone business, the net losses after tax deepened to EGP 26.31 million in the July-September 2025 period from EGP 23.21 million in Q3-24. Furthermore, the loss per share hit EGP 0.003, compared with an EPS of EGP 0.009.

In the first half (H1) of 2025, Arab Developers registered consolidated net profits worth EGP 70.80 million, compared to a net loss of EGP 11.41 million in H1-24.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).