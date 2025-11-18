Riyadh - The accumulated losses of Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Company (Petro Rabigh) reached SAR 8.77 billion, equivalent to 39.94% of its SAR 21.97 billion capital, as of 31 October 2025.

The accumulated losses shrank from 51.29% at the end of September 2025, according to a bourse filing.

The decrease was attributed to a SAR 5.26 billion capital increase through the issuance of 526.36 million ordinary Class B shares.

The newly issued shares were in favor of the founding shareholders Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Aramco) and Sumitomo Chemical.

It is worth noting that Petro Rabigh's total assets hit SAR 65.01 billion at the end of October 2025.

It is worth noting that in the first nine months (9M) of 2025, Petro Rabigh suffered 12.56% year-on-year (YoY) lower net losses at SAR 3.29 billion, compared to SAR 3.76 billion.

