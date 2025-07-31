N. Sharqiyah – The Environment Authority in North Sharqiyah governorate has launched a new initiative titled “Plastic-Free Market” under the slogan “Towards a Clean and Sustainable Environment in North Sharqiyah Markets.” The campaign aims to reduce plastic consumption and raise environmental awareness in cooperation with various government and private entities.

Mohammed bin Amer al Hajri, Director of the Environment Authority in North Sharqiyah, stated that the initiative is part of the authority’s ongoing efforts to promote environmental sustainability and reduce reliance on plastic bags. It seeks to instill a culture of using environmentally friendly alternatives by focusing on commercial markets and shopping centers.

As part of the campaign, the authority distributed 250 reusable bags, 45 awareness brochures, and 200 multilingual leaflets in Arabic, English, and Urdu to ensure broad community engagement. Al Hajri emphasized that the initiative not only supports the implementation of the ministerial decision to ban plastic bags but also contributes to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The campaign activities will continue through the end of the year, aiming to encourage behavioral change among both businesses and consumers in support of environmental protection.

