Salalah - The competent authorities in Dhofar Governorate continue to carry out intensive field operations to address the effects of recent oil pollution observed along the coast from Khor Salalah to the Hilton Hotel on Awqad Beach, as well as the western area of Raysut Beach.

Authorities have confirmed no new leaks have been detected in the affected sites.

Specialized technical teams from the Directorate General of Environment in Dhofar Governorate are participating in these efforts, coordinating with Dhofar Municipality and other relevant entities. They are working to remove pollutants using approved machinery under the National Response Plan, in collaboration with Salalah Port and specialized environmental protection companies.

The response has also included field inspections of nearby beaches to ensure they remain free of pollution, along with precautionary measures such as closing some access points to the affected beaches in cooperation with the Dhofar Municipality and the Royal Oman Police. These steps aim to ensure public safety and facilitate cleanup operations.

Eng. Zahran Ahmed Al Abdulsalam, Acting Director General of Environment in Dhofar Governorate, confirmed that the prompt response enabled teams to contain the pollution and limit its spread. He explained that intensive cleanup efforts over several days have helped restore the beaches' cleanliness.

He added that the efforts are not limited to removing visible pollution but also include protecting marine and coastal ecosystems due to their environmental and economic importance. Precise surveys have been conducted to identify pollution hotspots and develop a comprehensive response plan, focusing on the most affected areas using both manual and mechanical methods.

Eng. Zahran commended the effective role of all participating entities, including the Dhofar Governor’s Office, Dhofar Municipality, the Royal Oman Police, military sectors, and the Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority. He emphasized that this coordination has been instrumental in successfully addressing environmental pollution.

