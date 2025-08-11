Salalah Free Zone (SFZ) – Part of Asyad Group – has reported a performance in the first half of 2025, attracting six new projects with a total investment value exceeding RO187 million.

This brings the zone’s cumulative investments to RO4.9 billion since the start of commercial operations, underscoring its growing importance as a global investment hub.

The strong performance is reflected in the zone's high occupancy rates, with 51% of leasable land and 87% of warehouses currently occupied, reflecting the rising demand for the zone’s infrastructure and services.

In addition to attracting new projects, seven strategic investment projects with a combined investment of over RO80 million entered pilot operation and construction phases; these demonstrate a high level of investor confidence in Salalah Free Zone’s driven by its. reputation as a reliable and high-potential destination for international investment.

The zone’s success is a testament to its strategic advantages, including its location at the crossroads of three continents, world-class infrastructure, and a suite of investor-centric incentives.

Furthermore, its seamless integration with Salalah Port and Salalah Airport provides direct global connectivity, solidifying its role as a leading industrial and logistics hub.

Dr. Ali bin Mohammed Tabuk, CEO of Salalah Free Zone, emphasized the significance of these achievements, saying, "The indicators achieved in the first half of 2025 reaffirm growing investor confidence in our integrated environment. We are focused on attracting projects that not only leverage our advanced infrastructure, attractive incentives, and Asyad Group’s end-to-end logistics solutions, but also contribute to economic diversification."

