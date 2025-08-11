SALALAH - The Government Transformation and Sustainable Leadership Conference commenced in Salalah yesterday under the auspices of Shaikh Salim Mustahail Al-Mashani, Advisor at the Royal Court Affairs. The three-day conference, held as part of the 2025 Labour Forum organized by the Ministry of Labour, is attracted broad participation from experts and specialists from within the Sultanate of Oman and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

The conference programme includes a number of panel discussions and workshops focusing on key issues related to labour market transformations and future skills.

The first session, entitled Modern Organizational Structures: From Bureaucracy to Institutional Agility, featured working papers addressing: institutional challenges in administrative bodies, tools for organizational restructuring, re-engineering of procedures, in addition to case studies from certain countries.

Over the coming days, the conference will feature several sessions on behavioral engineering, governmental leadership, competencies and talent empowerment, smart management, in addition to a number of international experiences.

The conference aims to stimulate innovation and professional development, and to showcase the latest modern technologies and innovations in the labour market to increase productivity, open new horizons, enhance social dialogue, and foster professional communication to create constructive cooperation among specialists and those interested in the labour market. This is in order to create a decent work environment and improve regulatory labour policies, thereby enhancing the labour market’s regulatory framework in line with economic, technological, and social developments, as well as to promote international and regional cooperation by expanding partnerships with international and regional counterparts to exchange experiences, practices, and knowledge.

During his opening speech, Nasser Salem Al Hadhrami, Director General of Labour in Dhofar Governorate, stated: “At the Ministry of Labour, and in light of Oman Vision 2040, we believe that change begins from within. We have worked to build an integrated system of innovation and empowerment. We have launched qualitative initiatives that are not merely programs, but rather investments in people – to build a generation of leaders capable of steering transformation. Over the past years, we have developed numerous policies and digital platforms, as well as leadership and capacity-building programs. We have launched pioneering projects that support results-based work and strengthen our partnerships with the private and academic sectors.”

The opening also witnessed the signing of a memorandum of cooperation between the Directorate General of Labour in Dhofar Governorate and Salalah Port Services Company, in pursuit of cooperation and partnership between the public and private sectors, and in recognition of the strategic role played by the Ministry of Labour in developing the human resources sector in the State’s administrative apparatus and supporting employment in the private sector.

