Muscat – Nama Water Services is pressing ahead with major infrastructure projects across Oman to expand wastewater networks, build trea-tment plants, and improve pumping and treated water systems.

One of the largest initiatives under way is in Bausher, Muscat governorate, where seven sewage network projects are being implemented at a combined cost of RO123mn.

Jafar bin Mahna al Hadhrami, Project Manager for Muscat governorate at Nama Water Servic-es, said the works in Bausher inc- lude 311km of main and seconda- ry sewage network lines and 34km of potable water networks. “The aim is to enhance basic services for residents while supporting long-term infrastructure plans.”

In Bausher Heights, a sewage network project costing RO17.5mn is under construction. Set for completion in 2028, it will serve 60,000 people and cover 68km of sewage networks with 1,100 inspection chambers and 6,850 house connections. Current completion rate is 10%.

A sewage network project in South Azaiba costing RO5.6mn is 12% complete. With 49km of networks, 1,714 inspection chambers and 722 house connections, it will benefit 13,000 people on completion by 2027.

Hadhrami said the first phase of rehabilitating sewage networks in North Ghubra and North Azaiba, costing RO24mn, will start in mid-September 2025. Completion is expected in 2028. The works will include a new 4km main sewage line, replacement of 812 inspection chambers, rehabilitation of the current main line, and linking networks to the pumping station.

To improve pumping capacity, a RO21mn station is being built for Bausher and Al Ansab. It will feature two 17km discharge lines and a 3.5km gravity sewer line to connect both networks. Completion is targeted for 2028.

In Al Ansab, a RO25.7mn sew-age network project is 8% comp-lete. It will include 75.5km of net- works, 1,160 inspection chambers and 4,180 household connectio-ns, with completion set for 2028.

Hadhrami said two projects are also under way in Al Khuwair. The Al Khuwair 1/17 project, cos-ting RO14.3mn, will provide 882 home connections, 30km of sew-age networks, 15km of potable water networks and 1km of trea-ted wastewater networks. The Al Khuwair 2/17 project, worth RO15mn, will provide 858 home connections, 30km of sewage networks, 19km of potable water networks and 2.2km of treated wastewater networks. Both are due for completion in 2029.

