Iraq’s Basra Governorate has awarded a major seawater desalination project to a consortium comprising Iraq’s Al-Rida Group and Power Construction Corporation of China (PowerChina)

Mobilisation for the 1 million cubic metres per day (m3/day) project, which will use reverse osmosis technology, has started, a statement issued by the Basra governor’s office said.

The project scope also includes a dedicated power station to secure uninterrupted electricity for operations, and a 240-kilometre water transmission network connecting to nine main distribution centres across the governorate.

The statement didn’t disclose project costs or timelines.

PowerChina has delivered over seven desalination projects in the region, including the 900,000 m³/day Taweelah plant in Abu Dhabi, the world’s largest reverse osmosis facility, and the Rabigh 3 and Jubail plants in Saudi Arabia (600,000 m³/day each).

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

