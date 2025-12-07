Power and Water Utility Company for Jubail and Yanbu (MARAFIQ) and Miahona Company, both listed on the Saudi stock exchange, confirmed in separate statements that their consortium, which also includes Buhur for Investment Company (Buhur) has been selected by the Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC) as the preferred bidder for the Arana Independent Sewage Treatment Plant (ISTP) project.

The project, located in Makkah province, will be developed under a 25-year build, own, operate, transfer (BOOT) contract at a cost of 3 billion riyals ($799.4 million), the companies said in their respective stock exchange statements.

Miahona, which is the leader of the consortium, and Marafiq, which is its technical member, each own a 35 percent stake in the project.

The project includes special facilities for water and treated sewage effluent (TSE), and an outfall delivery facility.



The work scope also includes the development of ISTP auxiliaries and interfaces, including connections to the Arana plant's TSE re-use delivery point, the existing electrical substation, sludge treatment infrastructure, as well as handling, transportation, and delivery of beneficial-use sludge to a designated disposal area.

The project’s treatment capacity can be extended up to 500,000 cubic metres per day, subject to SWPC’s request.

SWPC had announced last week that the Miahona-led consortium was selected as the Preferred Bidder for Arana ISTP project after submitting the lowest levelised treatment cost of 1.350 SAR/m3.

