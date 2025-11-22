Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is expected to award in the main contract for its Glass Reinforced Epoxy (GRE) Water Transmission Pipelines Project 3 in the fourth quarter of 2025, according to a source.

The tender, issued on 14 July 2025, covered the supply, installation, testing and commissioning of new GRE water transmission pipelines and associated works. Bids were initially due on 25 September 2025, later postponed to 9 October 2025.

Three firms submitted commercial offers:

Green Oasis General Contracting Co.– $70 million

Tristar Engineering & Construction (TE&C) – $60.3 million

Wade Adams Contracting – $61 million

“DEWA is expected to announce the contract award in December 2025,” the source said, adding that project completion is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2027.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)



