Bahrain’s Electricity and Water Authority (EWA) is expected to award the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract for a new seawater reverse-osmosis (SWRO) desalination plant on Hawar Island in the first quarter of 2026, according to a source

The tender, issued on 1 October 2025, invites bids for the design and construction of 1 million imperial gallons per day (MIGD) desalination plant in the initial phase, with provisions to expand capacity to 3 MIGD in the future. Bids are due by 30 November 2025.

“The contract award is planned for February 2026,” the source told Zawya Projects, adding that the plant is scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2028.

The project forms part of Bahrain’s long-term water security strategy and is complemented separate tenders for intake and outfall system, and storage tanks and water transmission pumps.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

