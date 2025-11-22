Bahrain’s Electricity and Water Authority (EWA) is expected to award the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract for a new seawater intake and outfall system to serve the planned reverse osmosis (SWRO) desalination plant on Hawar Island in the first quarter of 2026.

The tender was issued on 14 October 2025 with bids due on 10 December 2025.

“The contract award is expected in March 2026,” the source said, adding that construction is scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2027.

The project involves design, procurement, construction, commissioning and testing of offshore sea water intake and outfall facilities sized to accommodate the desalination plant’s net water capacity of 1 million imperial gallons per day (MIGD) and future production capacity of 3 MIGD. The offshore seawater intake will have total flow of 1515 m3/hour, and outfall.

The bids for New Hawar SWRO Desalination Plant, located on the southeastern coast of Bahrain, is scheduled to be opened on 1 December 2025.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.