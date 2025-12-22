Arab Finance: Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib met with the co-founder and CEO of Power Edison Shihab Kuran, to discuss potential cooperation in sustainable energy solutions, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade.

The meeting was also attended by Hossam Heiba, chairman of the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI).

During the meeting, El-Khatib said the Egyptian government is placing strong emphasis on localizing energy-related industries, transferring modern technologies, and creating new job opportunities, noting that Egypt’s capabilities and advantages position it as a regional energy hub.

The minister added that Egypt aims to optimize the use of sustainable energy resources, particularly solar energy, and is working to attract investments through streamlined investment policies in the sector.

He affirmed the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade’s readiness to provide all necessary support and facilities to the company.

El-Khatib also noted that the Egyptian government has invested around $550 billion in recent years to upgrade infrastructure and has implemented a series of economic reforms and adjustments to fiscal, monetary, and trade policies, which have contributed to improvements in key economic indicators.

He further highlighted the ministry’s focus on digital transformation, including the launch of a unified digital platform that brings together all investment- and trade-related procedures to reduce bureaucracy, improve the investment climate, and enhance competitiveness.

He added that Egypt is adopting an economic growth model that enables the private sector to lead economic activity, with the government’s role centered on coordination and facilitation.

For his part, Kuran said Power Edison is keen to establish a presence in the Egyptian market and plans to conduct a feasibility study for local manufacturing to assess the potential for setting up production lines to serve domestic demand and export to regional markets.

He also expressed the company’s interest in building industrial partnerships with Egyptian manufacturers in areas including batteries, transformers, electrical distribution equipment, trailers, power cables, and control systems.

Kuran noted that Egypt ranks among the world’s leading countries in solar energy availability, making it a key destination for major companies in the sector.

He added that Power Edison is ready to cooperate with Egypt on regional projects, particularly those linked to the reconstruction of Gaza.