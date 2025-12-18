PHOTO
Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC) has announced the results of the Second Edition of its Pre-Qualification Programme, re-opened in March 2025, shortlisting 70 local and international companies for future water and wastewater public-private partnership (PPP) projects.
This initiative aims to facilitate and expedite tendering procedures by establishing a pool of Pre-Qualified developers to whom SWPC can directly issue Request for Proposals (RFPs) while providing the private sector with sufficient time to form consortia, thereby enhancing competition for SWPC’s future projects.
Independent Water Plants (IWP)
SWPC said 50 companies have been pre-qualified for Independent Water Plant (IWP) projects.
Saudi-headquartered firms dominate the list with 22 companies, while Spain represents the largest international contingent with seven companies. Other shortlisted firms come from the UAE, Kuwait, India, Italy, Japan, Belgium, France, the United States, Egypt and Bahrain.
Saudi Arabia
- Alfanar Company
- SAMAYA Investment
- Alkobraish for Investment & Construction Company
- TECTON Engineering & Construction Saudi Contracting Company
- Nesma Company
- Al Yamama Company for Trading and Contracting
- Al Yamama Water Projects Company
- Buhur for Investment Company
- Haji Abdullah Alireza & Co. Ltd. (HAACO)
- Al Gihaz Holding Company
- Thrusboring Construction Company Ltd. (Al-Tamimi Group)
- Al Bawani Capital Company
- Al-Kifah Holding Company
- Top International Engineering Company (TIEC)
- Al Jomaih Energy & Water Company
- ACWA Power
- Power & Water Utility Company for Jubail and Yanbu (Marafiq)
- Mowah Company
- Mohammad Rashid Alkhathlan Co. for Contracting
- Mofareh Alharbi & Partners
- Alanadee Co
- Civil Works Company
Spain
- Sacyr Agua
- Lantania Aguas
- CA Infraestructuras Agua
- Acciona Agua
- GS Inima Environment
- COBRA Instalaciones y Servicios
- Cox Water
UAE
- PACT Engineering
- Utico
- Skybridge Limited Company
- Etihad Water and Electricity Company
- Future Pipes Industries
- Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA)
Kuwait
- Alghanim International General Trading & Contracting Co.
- Mohammed Abdulmohsin Al-Kharafi & Sons
- Gulf Investment Corporation (GIC)
India
- JWIL Infra
- VA TECH WABAG
- Ramky Infrastructure
France
- Kahrabel FZE (ENGIE Group)
- Veolia Middle East
Italy
- Orion
- Acea
Bahrain
- Lamar Holding
Japan
- Sojitz Corporation
Belgium
- Waterleau Group
United States
- Gradiant
Egypt
- Orascom Construction
ISTP projects
For Independent Sewage Treatment Plant (ISTP) projects, SWPC pre-qualified 63 companies.
Saudi firms again account for the largest share, with 25 companies, while Spain leads international participation with seven firms. The ISTP list also includes companies from the UAE, Kuwait, India, Italy, France, China, Japan, Belgium, the United States, Egypt, Turkey, Germany, Singapore and South Korea.
Saudi Arabia
- Alfanar Company
- SAMAYA Investment
- Saudi SDN, Water & Energy Co
- Alkobraish for Investment & Construction Company
- TECTON Engineering & Construction Saudi Contracting Company
- Nesma Company
- Al Yamama Company for Trading and Contracting
- Al Yamama Water Projects Company
- Buhur for Investment Company
- Al Gihaz Holding Company
- Thrusboring Construction Company (Al-Tamimi Group)
- Al Bawani Capital Company
- Top International Engineering Company (TIEC)
- Saudi Tashyeed Company
- International Water Distribution Co. Ltd (TAWZEA)
- Al Jomaih Energy & Water Company
- Power & Water Utility Company for Jubail and Yanbu (Marafiq)
- Mowah Company
- Mohammad Rashid Alkhathlan Co. for Contracting
- Mofareh Alharbi & Partners
- Alanadee Co
- Civil Works Company
- Miahona
- Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies (AWPT)
- Abdullah Ibrahim Al Sayegh and Sons Company
Spain
- Sacyr Agua
- Lantania Aguas
- CA Infraestructuras Agua
- Acciona Agua
- GS Inima Environment
- COBRA Instalaciones y Servicios
- Cox Water
UAE
- PACT Engineering
- Sustainable Water Solutions Holding Company Limited
- Metito Utilities Limited
- Skybridge Limited Company
- Etihad Water and Electricity Company (EtihadWE)
- Future Pipes Industries
Kuwait
- Alghanim International General Trading & Contracting Co.
- Mohammed Abdulmohsin Al-Kharafi & Sons
India
- JWIL Infra
- VA TECH WABAG
- Ramky Infrastructure
France
- Saur
- Suez International
- Veolia Middle East
Italy
- Orion
- Acea
Egypt
- Orascom Construction
- Hassan Allam Holding
China
- Beijing Enterprises Water Group Limited (BEWG)
- China Harbour Engineering Co Ltd
- Jinluo Water CO LTD Dubai Branch
- Shanghai Tongji Science & Technology CO., LTD.
Turkey
- Alkatas Insaat
- Kuzu Toplu Konut Insaat Anonim Sirketi
Bahrain
- Lamar Holding
Japan
- Sojitz Corporation
Belgium
- Waterleau Group NV
United States
- Gradiant
South Korea
- Samsung E&A Co., LTD.
Germany
- PASSAVANT Energy & Environment GmbH
Singapore
- CleanEdge Resources Pte Ltd (Middle East Branch)
(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)
