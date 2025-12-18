Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC) has announced the results of the Second Edition of its Pre-Qualification Programme, re-opened in March 2025, shortlisting 70 local and international companies for future water and wastewater public-private partnership (PPP) projects.

This initiative aims to facilitate and expedite tendering procedures by establishing a pool of Pre-Qualified developers to whom SWPC can directly issue Request for Proposals (RFPs) while providing the private sector with sufficient time to form consortia, thereby enhancing competition for SWPC’s future projects.

Independent Water Plants (IWP)

SWPC said 50 companies have been pre-qualified for Independent Water Plant (IWP) projects.

Saudi-headquartered firms dominate the list with 22 companies, while Spain represents the largest international contingent with seven companies. Other shortlisted firms come from the UAE, Kuwait, India, Italy, Japan, Belgium, France, the United States, Egypt and Bahrain.

Saudi Arabia

Alfanar Company SAMAYA Investment Alkobraish for Investment & Construction Company TECTON Engineering & Construction Saudi Contracting Company Nesma Company Al Yamama Company for Trading and Contracting Al Yamama Water Projects Company Buhur for Investment Company Haji Abdullah Alireza & Co. Ltd. (HAACO) Al Gihaz Holding Company Thrusboring Construction Company Ltd. (Al-Tamimi Group) Al Bawani Capital Company Al-Kifah Holding Company Top International Engineering Company (TIEC) Al Jomaih Energy & Water Company ACWA Power Power & Water Utility Company for Jubail and Yanbu (Marafiq) Mowah Company Mohammad Rashid Alkhathlan Co. for Contracting Mofareh Alharbi & Partners Alanadee Co Civil Works Company

Spain

Sacyr Agua Lantania Aguas CA Infraestructuras Agua Acciona Agua GS Inima Environment COBRA Instalaciones y Servicios Cox Water

UAE

PACT Engineering Utico Skybridge Limited Company Etihad Water and Electricity Company Future Pipes Industries Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA)

Kuwait

Alghanim International General Trading & Contracting Co. Mohammed Abdulmohsin Al-Kharafi & Sons Gulf Investment Corporation (GIC)

India

JWIL Infra VA TECH WABAG Ramky Infrastructure

France

Kahrabel FZE (ENGIE Group) Veolia Middle East

Italy

Orion Acea

Bahrain

Lamar Holding

Japan

Sojitz Corporation

Belgium

Waterleau Group

United States

Gradiant

Egypt

Orascom Construction

ISTP projects

For Independent Sewage Treatment Plant (ISTP) projects, SWPC pre-qualified 63 companies.

Saudi firms again account for the largest share, with 25 companies, while Spain leads international participation with seven firms. The ISTP list also includes companies from the UAE, Kuwait, India, Italy, France, China, Japan, Belgium, the United States, Egypt, Turkey, Germany, Singapore and South Korea.

Saudi Arabia

Alfanar Company SAMAYA Investment Saudi SDN, Water & Energy Co Alkobraish for Investment & Construction Company TECTON Engineering & Construction Saudi Contracting Company Nesma Company Al Yamama Company for Trading and Contracting Al Yamama Water Projects Company Buhur for Investment Company Al Gihaz Holding Company Thrusboring Construction Company (Al-Tamimi Group) Al Bawani Capital Company Top International Engineering Company (TIEC) Saudi Tashyeed Company International Water Distribution Co. Ltd (TAWZEA) Al Jomaih Energy & Water Company Power & Water Utility Company for Jubail and Yanbu (Marafiq) Mowah Company Mohammad Rashid Alkhathlan Co. for Contracting Mofareh Alharbi & Partners Alanadee Co Civil Works Company Miahona Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies (AWPT) Abdullah Ibrahim Al Sayegh and Sons Company

Spain

Sacyr Agua Lantania Aguas CA Infraestructuras Agua Acciona Agua GS Inima Environment COBRA Instalaciones y Servicios Cox Water

UAE

PACT Engineering Sustainable Water Solutions Holding Company Limited Metito Utilities Limited Skybridge Limited Company Etihad Water and Electricity Company (EtihadWE) Future Pipes Industries

Kuwait

Alghanim International General Trading & Contracting Co. Mohammed Abdulmohsin Al-Kharafi & Sons

India

JWIL Infra VA TECH WABAG Ramky Infrastructure

France

Saur Suez International Veolia Middle East

Italy

Orion Acea

Egypt

Orascom Construction Hassan Allam Holding

China

Beijing Enterprises Water Group Limited (BEWG) China Harbour Engineering Co Ltd Jinluo Water CO LTD Dubai Branch Shanghai Tongji Science & Technology CO., LTD.

Turkey

Alkatas Insaat Kuzu Toplu Konut Insaat Anonim Sirketi

Bahrain

Lamar Holding

Japan

Sojitz Corporation

Belgium

Waterleau Group NV

United States

Gradiant

South Korea

Samsung E&A Co., LTD.

Germany

PASSAVANT Energy & Environment GmbH

Singapore

CleanEdge Resources Pte Ltd (Middle East Branch)

