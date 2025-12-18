China-listed renewable energy technology company Sungrow said on Thursday that the world’s largest battery energy storage system (BESS) has been connected to the Saudi electricity grid, marking a major milestone in the Kingdom’s renewable energy programme.

Once fully energised, the project will have a total capacity of 7.8 gigawatt-hours (GWh), the company said in a statement.

Sungrow first announced plans for the project in July 2024.

The energy storage system spans three locations - Najran, Khamis Mushait and Madaya - in southwest Saudi Arabia.

Sungrow said it manufactured and delivered more than 1,500 of its PowerTitan 2.0 energy storage systems for the project in just 58 days.

Once fully operational, the BESS is expected to deliver an annual charging and discharging capacity of around 2.2 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh), enough to meet the annual electricity needs of approximately 400,000 households in Saudi Arabia.

Zawya Projects reported in November 2024 that the Kingdom is targeting a total battery storage capacity of 48 GWh by 2030.

