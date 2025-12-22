Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has awarded a new contract worth AED289 million for works to strengthen Dubai’s water transmission network connected to the Hassyan water plant, one of the world’s largest seawater reverse-osmosis projects.

DEWA is developing the project under the independent water producer model.

The contract covers the supply, installation, testing and commissioning of glass-reinforced epoxy main water transmission lines, with 1,200 millimetres in diameter and spanning 32km.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, affirmed that the Hassyan water plant is a fundamental pillar of Dubai’s water security system, supporting the UAE Water Security Strategy 2036 and the Dubai Integrated Water Resource Management Strategy 2030.

He noted that the new infrastructure will strengthen network resilience and capacity to meet growing demand, reinforcing sustainability and reliability for generations to come.

The works are expected to be completed within 18 months and will further bolster Dubai’s advanced water infrastructure.