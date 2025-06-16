A Spanish-Egyptian consortium has been awarded a €35 million operations and maintenance (O&M) contract for Phase II of the Gabal El Asfar wastewater treatment complex in Egypt, the company said on Monday.

The eight-year agreement was signed by Spain’s ACCIONA and Egypt’s DHCU with Construction Authority for Potable Water and Wastewater (CAPW) and covers rehabilitation and upgrade works at two treatment plants, each with a capacity of 500,000 cubic metres per day (m3/day).

Gabal El Asfar, located in eastern Cairo, is one of the largest wastewater treatment facilities in Africa and the Middle East, with a total treatment capacity of 2.5 million m3/day. It serves the eastern part of Cairo which has a population of eight million people.

In 2013, ACCIONA was awarded the contract for the design, construction and commissioning of an expansion of Gabal El Asfar, increasing its daily treatment capacity by 500,000 m³/day.

In 2022, the ACCIONA-DHCU consortium secured an O&M contract for Phase I of the of the oldest wastewater treatment plant (WWTP) in the complex, which has a capacity of 1.5 million m³/day.

Beyond Gabal El Asfar, ACCIONA has been active in Egypt’s water infrastructure sector through partnerships with CAPW including operation of the upper-level water supply network in New Cairo from collection and transport of water from the Nile River for drinking water treatment to subsequent storage and suppy to consumers.

The company has been involved in the construction of five other drinking water treatment plants in the country (Almerya, Rod el Farag, Mostorod, North Helwan I and North Helwan II) with a total treatment capacity of more than 600,000 m³/day to serve an estimated population of more than six million.

The company also designed and commissioned the 5.6 million m³/day Bahr Al Baqr wastewater treatment plant in northwestern Egypt which supports agricultural irrigation. ACCIONA currently operates the wastewater treatment plants of Abnoub-El Fath (80,000 m³/day), Sodfa-El Ghanayem (30,000 m³/day), El Ayat (30,000 m³/day) and Abu Simbel (6,000 m³/day).

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

