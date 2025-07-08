Egypt - Minister of Public Enterprises Sector Mohamed Shimi met with Norway’s Ambassador to Egypt and Libya, Hilde Klemetsdal, and her accompanying delegation at the ministry’s headquarters in the New Administrative Capital, as part of efforts to strengthen bilateral cooperation in renewable energy.

During the meeting, the minister and ambassador witnessed the signing of an agreement between Egyptalum — a subsidiary of the Metallurgical Industries Holding Company — and a newly established project company affiliated with Norwegian renewable energy firm Scatec. The agreement marks the official launch of a solar power project to supply clean electricity to Egyptalum’s aluminum complex in Nagaa Hammadi.

The solar power plant, with a total capacity of 1,000 megawatt-hours, will be implemented over 24 months in two consecutive phases, each generating 500 megawatt-hours. The project will also include the installation of battery storage systems with a total capacity of up to 200 megawatts.

With an estimated total investment of approximately $650 million, the project will be fully financed, built, and operated by Scatec under a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA). The plant will supply a significant share of Egyptalum’s energy needs, reducing dependence on conventional power sources.

Minister Shimi welcomed Ambassador Klemetsdal at the outset of the meeting and emphasized the importance of the strategic partnership between Egypt and Norway, particularly in the fields of green transition and clean energy. He expressed his hope for further cooperation with leading Norwegian companies, given Norway’s global expertise in renewable energy and environmental technologies.

He described the project as a major milestone for Egypt’s aluminum industry, aligning with the state’s strategy to expand renewable energy use and the political leadership’s directives to promote environmental sustainability and improve resource efficiency.

Shimi noted that the project exemplifies successful cooperation between the public and private sectors and international investors. Key objectives include reducing operational costs at the aluminum complex, boosting production efficiency, enhancing the competitiveness of Egyptian exports, cutting traditional energy use and carbon emissions, and meeting international sustainability standards.

He added that these goals will enable Egyptalum to strengthen its position in global markets, where it already exports more than 50% of its production—primarily to the European Union.

The minister also highlighted that the partnership with Scatec reflects international investors’ growing confidence in the Egyptian market and their willingness to contribute to major national projects that deliver both environmental and economic value. He reaffirmed the Ministry’s full support for partnerships with both domestic and international private sector players.

Ambassador Klemetsdal praised the strength of Egyptian-Norwegian relations and described the solar project as a model of productive cooperation between the two nations. She stressed that the initiative supports Egypt’s clean energy transition and reflects the growing interest of Norwegian companies in the Egyptian market, especially in key sectors such as renewable energy.

