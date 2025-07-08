Iraq has completed a project to expand a thermal power plant in the central Babylon governorate as part of ongoing plans to tackle persistent electricity shortages.

The expansion will add 300 megawatts (MW) to Iraq’s power network following the activation of the new facilities, the official news agency said on Sunday.

It said the new expansion was inaugurated by Electricity Minister Ziad Fadel who reviewed production levels and assessed maintenance and upgrade operations.

The power station includes four generation units, according to the ministry, which said that comprehensive rehabilitation of Units 2, 3, and 4 has been completed and Unit 1 is expected to be reconnected within 48 hours.

Iraq faces chronic power shortages, particularly during summer, and the latest upgrade in this plant follows similar efforts to bolster grid capacity nationwide.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

