UAE - TWMA (Total Waste Management Alliance), a global leader in drilling waste management, has announced the first receipt of drill cuttings at its newly-built treatment facility in Abu Dhabi.

Breaking ground in late Q1 2025, the facility is the world’s most advanced and self-sustaining drilling waste management site of its kind, said TWMA in a statement.

Designed to support more than 100 rigs for a major UAE operator, it has the capacity to process up to 300 tonnes of drill cuttings per day.

Powered by two of TWMA’s world-leading RX Series RotoMill units, the facility combines state of the art material handling with intelligent, real-time tracking and analytics via our Xlink platform.

Sustainably powered plant and treatment systems are engineered to minimise environmental impact, while the facility’s design enables seamless expansion to three RotoMill units as operational activity and volumes grow in the region.

Equally important, the site is designed to be a safe, inclusive, and high-quality workplace that supports TWMA’s people in doing their work safely, effectively, and with pride, said the statement.

Headquartered in Aberdeen, UK, TWMA is pioneering the best solutions and technology to turn waste into value. It supports a portfolio of global clients to reduce carbon emissions, improve safety, and remain compliant with local legislation.

Halle Aslaksen, Chief Executive Officer at TWMA, said: "This facility showcases the strength of our engineering teams, the capability of our people, and the scale of infrastructure required to deliver world-class drilling waste management services to the region."

A major global player, it has other key offices for regional operations, including in the Middle East (Abu Dhabi), Norway (Stavanger), and Egypt (Cairo).

On the Abu Dhabi unit, Aslaksen said, the Habshan facility, internally named 'The Oryx' demonstrates what is possible when advanced engineering and a culture of continuous improvement come together. With this, TWMA has introduced a new era of drill cuttings treatment in the UAE.

"We are very excited for the future as we continue to redefine industry standards in the Middle East," he added.

