Saudi Arabia's National Water Company (NWC) has announced that it has completed two water and wastewater projects in Qassim Region at a total cost of over SAR48 million ($12.8 million).

The scope of work involved setting up of water networks and lines in parts of Al Yarmouk, Al Rawabi, Al Ghadir, and Al Rawaq districts in Buraidah covering more than 65km area, said NWC in its statement.

Additionally, NWC said it has completed the installation of sewage networks and lines in Al Rass Governorate, totaling more than 40km.

These projects are part of the company's efforts to improve operational efficiency in the water and sanitation sectors, said the statement.

They will help enhance service quality, expand regional coverage, and provide reliable, sustainable services. These efforts align with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 and aim to improve the quality of life. These projects will benefit more than 20,000 people in Qassim Region, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

